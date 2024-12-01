Kerala has proposed to implement a policy to make tourism sector completely women-friendly, so that the State becomes the safest tourism destination in the world, PA Mohamed Riyas, Tourism Minister, said.

The Minister made this announcement at the Global Women Conference on Gender Inclusive and Responsible Tourism organised by the Kerala Tourism and UN Women at Mankulam near Munnar.

A gender audit report has already been prepared on the prevailing women-friendly environment in the State’s tourism sector, the Minister added.

“We will be taking further steps based on the important discussions taking place here,” said Riyas. Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose and Devikulam MLA A Raja also spoke.

Harold Goodwin, International Centre for Responsible Tourism Global Chairman, said Kerala has been the lone State in the world that has shown the courage to present a gender audit before coming up with a gender inclusive policy for tourism.

Unique achievement

Kerala has “undoubtedly” emerged on the forefront of responsible tourism in the world. The State’s commitment to democracy has been the factor behind this achievement, he added.

“With the participation of leading policy-makers in the country along with international experts in this field, we look forward to a policy formulation that can be a model for the world altogether,” said Biju K, Tourism Secretary.

Sikha Surendran, Tourism Director, while presenting the Gender Audit Report in Tourism by UN Women and the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society, said authorities plan to conduct audits at regular intervals in the coming years. “We will seek to know the response of women tourists so as to periodically review the women-friendly activities and improve on them,” Sikha added.

