The healthcare sector in Kerala hopes to garner 10 per cent of the medical value tourism (MVT) to the country. According to estimates by the Union Government agencies, medical value tourism in the country is in the range of $6.5-7 billion per year.

Kerala needed to focus on attracting medical-value travellers with specific targets and programmes, said Saji Kumar, Chairman of the Global Ayurveda Summit, and VP Louis, Co-convenor of Kerala Healthcare Panel.

Addressing a press conference in connection with the 6th edition of the Global Ayurveda Summit and Kerala Healthcare 11th edition, Saji Kumar and Louis said Kerala needed to be developed as a unique destination for holistic healthcare solutions. The two-day event will be held on August 29 and 30 at Adlux International Convention Centre, Angamaly.

Kerala has one of the best healthcare infrastructures in terms of hospitals and healthcare professionals in modern and ayurvedic systems of medicine. The State has also developed synergy between healthcare and tourism, Saji Kumar said.

According to Louis, the State is positioned to offer a unique value proposition to discerning travellers looking for better healthcare solutions.

CII Kerala through its committees on Ayurveda and Healthcare is spearheading the two-day event, with support from the Ministry of Ayush, Government of Kerala, Department of Tourism-Government, Kerala, Department of Health & National Ayush Mission and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.

The two-day Global Ayurveda Summit and Kerala Healthcare Summit are poised to provide opportunities for exchanging ideas and networking at the national and global levels, with leaders from across the globe from the Ayurveda and Healthcare fraternity joining the deliberations.

Representatives from 18 countries including France, Switzerland, Russia, the Czech Republic, Oman, and Poland. Sri Lanka, Maldives, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Tanzania, Somalia will participate.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the summits virtually in the presence of the Ayush Secretary, Rajesh Kotecha, the Kerala Tourism Secretary, Biju K, and Ahmed Gasim, the Minister of State for Health, Republic of Maldives.