With the aim to turn Kerala into a hub of wellness tourism, considering the changing global trends and needs, the State government has formulated schemes to push for the same, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The achievements made by the State, in both traditional and modern medicinal treatments, are contributing factors to turning it into a centre for wellness tourism. “We envisage a care economy, which will cater to the comforts of the young and the aged alike,” he said, while inaugurating the four-day Kerala Travel Mart on Thursday.

The government would extend all support for the investments in the tourism sector, and has allocated ₹136 crore in the Budget aimed at improving the basic infrastructure in the sector.

With its impression as the best State in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ segment in 2022, coupled with its suitable climate, world-class healthcare, peaceful atmosphere, Kerala can woo more people, he said.

Aftermath of Wayanad landslide

The Chief Minister said that the State has taken steps to revive tourism in the aftermath of the Wayanad tragedy, with special marketing campaigns to instil confidence among travellers.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the government is set to open an Incubation and Innovation Centre in collaboration with investors, industrialists and administrative officials. Budding entrepreneurs as well as students can make use of this endeavour.

He pointed out that tourism sector has bounced back from the Covid crisis and even surpassed it with a record 2.18 crore domestic tourist arrivals in 2023, registering an increase of 15.92 per cent in 2022. There was also a surge in foreign tourist arrivals with their number touching 6.49 lakh, representing an impressive growth of 87.83 per cent as compared to 2022, he added.

‘AI will boost tourism’

Finance Minister Balagopal said increasing application of artificial intelligence will fuel tourism, more so in the heritage sector, thus promoting art and culture.

The buyers KTM clocked the highest-ever total of 2,839 (vis-à-vis the standing record of 1,305 in 2018), while the domestic category adds up to 2,035. Of the 808 foreign buyers from 76 countries at KTM 2024, 67 are from the UK, 60 from the Gulf and 55 from the US.

