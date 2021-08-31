Kerala Financial Corporation posts net profit of Rs 6.58 cr in 2020-21

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC), a leading State Financial Corporation, has posted a net profit of Rs 6.58 crore for the financial year 2020-21. The annual accounts of the institution were adopted by the Annual General Meeting held at the head office of the Corporation here on Tuesday.
During the year under reference, sanctions registered a growth of 150 per cent at Rs 4,147 crore (Rs 1,657.88 crore last year), while disbursements grew in tandem to Rs 3,709 crore (Rs 1,446.15 crore). The total income grew to Rs 491 crore (Rs 410.92 crore).
“Despite the economy being brought under severe stress due to Covid-19, the Corporation positioned itself well and was able to improve its performance in terms of an all-time high growth in the loan portfolio, higher sanctions, disbursements and recovery. The Corporation also significantly brought down its NPA levels,” said Sanjay Kaul, Chairman and Managing Director.
In order to conserve capital and absorb losses due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Corporation has decided to hold back dividends this year, Kaul added.
Gross NPAs have been brought down to 3.58 per cent (4.74 per cent), while net NPAs were at at 1.48 per cent (1.45 per cent), which match the best in the industry. The corporation’s net worth has moved up by 16 per cent to ₹678.35 crore and its capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) is at 22.85 per cent.
As part of a Covid-19 relief package, the Corporation recently announced three new loan schemes, namely the ‘Startup Kerala Scheme’, a special scheme for units in industrial estates, and the revamped Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Scheme (CMEDP) for MSME units.
Leveraging low interest rates and a fast-tracked loan processing system, it targets new loan sanctions of ₹4,500 crore in 2021-22 (Rs 4,146.49 crore in 2020-21). It also aims to raise the loan portfolio to over ₹5,000 crore (Rs 4,621.13 crore in 2020-21) by the end of 2021-22, Kaul added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...