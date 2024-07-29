Kerala has mobilised close to ₹12,000 crore of investment from nearly 300 entrepreneurs with amounts of ₹5 crore or above from each of them in the last three years, according to P.Rajeeve, the State Industries Minister

The Minister was inaugurating a conclave on Continuing Investments organised by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and the Department of Industries & Commerce.

The government, he said, is setting up investment facilitation centres at the taluk level to boost the trend. These centres would enable prospective entrepreneurs to wriggle out of red tape and prompt resolution of related issues.

Renewed efforts by the Industries Ministry have generated 2.6 lakh investment initiatives. Small-scale industries alone pooled in capital totaling ₹16,000 crore and provided jobs to 5.5 lakh people, he said.

Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary (Industries) said that the state has been witnessing a steady flow of investments from modern as well as traditional industries. The efforts of the industry officials should percolate to the lowest levels for investors to feel confident and encouraged. Only then can we retain the investor-friendly climate in the industry, he said.

KSIDC Managing Director S. Harikishore, who is the Director of Industries and Commerce, said authorities have been providing 18 kinds of grants for industries under various sectors. “We have facilities for investors to know more about them and interact with the officials,” he said.