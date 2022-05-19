Kerala set to launch state-owned OTT platform

Kerala is to launch a state-owned Over-the-Top (OTT) platform, ‘CSpace’, offering film lovers an array of movies, short films and documentaries.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs, Saji Cheriyan, said the OTT platform, which is an initiative of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, would aid in the growth of Malayalam Cinema.

The launch, planned on November 1, would coincide with the state formation day.

He said the new OTT would not harm the movie-house business. Films would be streamed on CSpace only after their theatrical release. “CSpace will ensure profit sharing, transparency and technical quality,” he said.

The platform would showcase films with artistic value irrespective of their performance at the box office. IT would stream internationally-recognised, award-winning films, besides films screened at the annual International Film Festival of Kerala, short films and documentaries.

The registration of films to be streamed will begin on June 1, for which necessary arrangements have been made at Chitranjali Studio as well as the head office of KSFDC.

The Minister said sufficient funds will be provided for renovation of government-owned theatres and funds had been provided for the project to transform Chitranjali Studio into a preferred shooting location.

Chairman, KSFDC, Shaji N Karun, said OTT offers a wide reach for films without language barriers.

“CSpace would ensure that producers continue to get an income like a pension, on their intellectual property. Kerala has set a model for other states with the launch of its own OTT platform,” said Shaji, an award-winning director and cinematographer.

KSFDC MD, N Maya, said: “CSpace would allow viewers to watch a particular film by paying for it alone. One part of the amount given by the viewer would go to the producer, who would get his share whenever viewers watched that film.”