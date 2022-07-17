Kerala to establish one lakh enterprises this fiscal: Minister P Rajeeve

Kerala has an ambitious programme to establish one lakh enterprises in the current financial year. As many as 39,000 MSMEs have already registered as per the latest report, P Rajeeve, the State Industries Minister has said.

Speaking at the TiE Kerala felicitation ceremony for the winners of TiE Young Entrepreneurs Global Pitch Competition, the Minister said that the State’s efforts to improve the industrial ecosystem have paid off. “Our position in ease of doing business is now 15. We will bring it within ten by next year”, the Minister said

While felicitating the winners, the Minister said “ours being the first Indian team to win the competition is a great achievement.

According to Ajith Moopan, Former President Tie Kerala, the association is planning to expand the Tie Young Entrepreneurs Initiative to 100 plus schools. He expressed the hope that the State would also join hands with directive to schools for participation going through education department and also by providing a budgetary support.

Team Sitlign from Bhavans Adarsha Vidhyalaya, Kakkanad representing TiE Kerala emerged as the global winner. The team comprises Anaswara Ramesh, Dakshina Charu Chitra, Aaditya Dinesh, and Manoj Krishna K of Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad, Kochi. They developed a quick fix for lower back pain.

The team will receive a cash award of $4,500 and certificates from TiE Global, apart from access to investors if they wish to pursue entrepreneurship after school.

Tie Kerala has been an active participant in the competition for the last 4 years. This year, the association reached out to 2,500 students from 12+ schools including government schools, said Anisha Cherian, President TiE Kerala. Group Meeran, Mane Kancor and Popular Vehicles and Services provided financial support for the programme.

The team Sitlign was selected from the 12 teams that competed in the State level chapter finals. The 13th annual edition of the TYE Global finals brought together 21 winning teams of gigh school students from TiE chapters across the globe.

At the TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) initiative, the students went through a structured mentoring program to equip them to compete in the global pitch competition.

TYE is a global initiative designed for high school students (grades 9 to 12), integrating classroom sessions, mentoring, and business-plan competition with the aim to teach them entrepreneurship and leadership skills; to groom future entrepreneurs and leaders.