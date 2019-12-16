Kerala to showcase more than 100 projects in ASCEND 2020 investors meet

In a bid to ramp up industrial investments and provide a thriving environment for enterprises in the State, the Kerala Government has readied more than 100 credible projects that will be showcased to potential investors at the upcoming ASCEND 2020 Global Investors Meet.

Organised by Department of Industries, the event is scheduled for January 9-10 next year at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre in Kochi.

The big ticket projects -- a minimum of 60 projects from Industries Department and 40 from other government departments/agencies -- will be presented before the prospective investors. These projects span diverse sectors ranging from infrastructure, petrochemicals, defence and agro & food processing to electronic hardware, tourism & hospitality, port & harbour and aeropolis. The other sectors in which attractive projects have been formulated are life sciences, fisheries and mobility transport.

The government has initiated new policies and procedures to make the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ easier, tweaked the industrial policy, revised the land assignment rules and introduced electronic platform for hassle-free interactions with the investors, industrialists and entrepreneurs.

“Kerala is witnessing a paradigm shift for harnessing industrial investments in the state. It now ranks second among Indian States in the World Bank’s Investment Climate Index. We will aggressively pitch project profiles and the recent amendments to industrial licensing procedures at ASCEND 2020 to position Kerala as a hotspot for attracting investments from India and abroad,” said Industries Minister E P Jayarajan.

Among the major projects are Phase III of Kochi Metro Rail Project for extending the metro rail from Aluva to Angamaly with airport connectivity and Operation, Management & Development of Trivandrum International Airport through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Also proposed is a Petrochemical Park exclusively for the petrochemical downstream industry in the FACT premises at Ambalamugal, which is expecting investments in the field of automobile industry, plastic industry, pharmaceuticals, textiles and consumer durable.

Another ambitious project is the Electronics Hardware Park, which is proposed to be set up on 100 acres in Amballur with KSIDC as the nodal agency. Kerala is also trying to foray into defence sector in a big way by setting up KINFRA Defence Park that would be manufacturing rotary and fixed wing aircraft, navigation technology, tactical vehicles, submarine building, naval warship, defence IT systems, space robotics maintenance, micro-satellites and unmanned systems.