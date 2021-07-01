National

KIOCL Director gets additional charge as CMD

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on July 01, 2021

Swapan Kumar Gorai will succeed MV Subba Rao

Swapan Kumar Gorai, Director (Finance) of KIOCL Ltd, has been assigned additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the company. He will succeed MV Subba Rao, who laid down his office on superannuation in KIOCL Ltd.

Gorai is a Chartered Accountant and holds PGDBM (Finance and Strategy) from MDI, Gurgaon. He has 33 years of experience in large public sector undertakings and private companies.

A company statement said that his multi-functional exposure includes finance and accounts, human resource, information technology, law and board affairs.

He has expertise in project appraisal, project financing, cost estimation and project controlling, fund raising and management, taxation in multinational and large companies both in private and public sectors, it added.

Published on July 01, 2021

KIOCL Ltd
