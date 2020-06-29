KMF’s plan to set up milk plant in Mumbai on hold

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
The Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd (KMF), which owns the brand Nandini had drawn up plans for entering the Mumbai market in a big way. It wants to enter the high consumption market with a milk processing plant or at least a milk packing unit.
BC Sateesh, MD of KMF, told BusinessLine that before the pandemic, KMF was selling 2.5 lakh litre of milk in Mumbai. With a new facility, it wants to increase the sale to 5 lakh litre a day and ultimately to 10 lakh litre a day.
The management had come down to Mumbai during January and February and studied the market but due to the pandemic, the plans had been put on hold. Now it is waiting for the tide to turn. With a yearly turnover of ₹15,000 crore, making an investment in the Mumbai market is not very difficult for KMF, he said.
KMF wants to enter the mega market with a milk plant or at least a milk co-packing unit, where chilled milk transported in tankers could be packed in smaller pouches of 500 and 1,000 ml and sold to the retail customers. At one side KMF has a daily collection of over 88 lakh litres of milk and on the other, there is a large market such as Mumbai, which cannot be served by making the pouches in Karnataka, it has to be done locally. Given the high amount of consumption of milk products such as cheese and paneer around Mumbai, KMF also wants to give thrust on these areas, Sateesh said.
He added that procuring milk from local farmers will take time a long time as it requires winning their confidence, which will happen eventually.
The former President of Indian Dairy Association and board member of Gokul Dairy, Arun Narke, said that KMF has an opportunity for making inroads into Mumbai market because the quality of their milk is good. KMF also has the financial muscle to serve the Mumbai market because it is supported by a good balance sheet, he said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...