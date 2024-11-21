TiE Kerala will host the 13th edition of TiEcon Kerala, the state’s largest entrepreneurial conference, at Hotel Grand Hyatt on December 4 and 5.

With the theme ‘Mission 2030: Transforming Kerala’, the event aims to shape the future of the State by exploring key avenues for sustainable growth, modernisation, and technological innovation.

Jacob Joy, President of TiE Kerala, said, the “Mission 2030” blueprint will focus on technology-driven sectors, fostering a future-proof economy built on sustainability, inclusion, and equitable growth. The conference will chart the roadmap for Kerala’s future, focusing on sustainable growth and the modernisation of key industries.

Vivek Krishna Govind, Chair of TiEcon Kerala 2024, emphasised the growing importance of Kerala’s vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem and the Government’s renewed focus on ease of doing business. The next five years present an unparalleled opportunity for the State to become a global hub for innovation, fostering research, development, and collaboration between industry, academia, and government.

The event will also bring together over 100 prominent investors and fund houses, providing ample networking opportunities for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and professionals. In addition to the conference, TiE Kerala will host the prestigious TiEcon Kerala Awards 2024, celebrating outstanding entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders. The awards will recognize individuals and institutions in eight categories, honouring their significant contributions to the region’s entrepreneurial landscape.

For registration and details, visit: www.tieconkerala.org; (http://www.tieconkerala.org)

