KPMG in India appoints Anindya Basu as National Managing Partner

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
KPMG in India has appointed Anindya Basu as National Managing Partner of the firm. He will be based out of Gurugram.
Previously, Anindya was the Senior Managing Director & Country Head for Accenture in India for five years.
Arun M Kumar, Chairman and CEO, KPMG in India, said in a statement, “We are delighted that Anindya has joined KPMG. With his deep knowledge of diverse sectors and solutions, he will provide leadership to our cohort of world-class advisory professionals and add significant value to our clients. Anindya comes with a reputation of driving profitable growth along with a strong commitment to developing people and teams. Growth and Trust are the pillars of KPMG’s strategy and Anindya will contribute to both.”
In this role at KPMG, Anindya will lead the Advisory Services and Clients & Markets functions for the firm. Anindya’s experience spans over three decades in the International and Indian client landscape. He is a strategic thinker, and his competencies straddle strategy and execution across Consulting, Technology, Digital and Managed services. Anindya is committed to a culture of innovation, high collaboration, profitable practice building and people orientation, according to KPMG India.
