KRSMA founders in LuxeBook of 100 most powerful people in Indian luxury

KRSMA Estates, located near the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi Hills in India, has made it to 2020 list of the most powerful people in Indian luxury in the spirits category.

Owned by Krishna Prasad Chigurupati and Uma Chigurupati, KRSMA has been chosen as the best wine brand in the country.

The LuxeBook’s Top 100 listees of 2020 are brave men and women who did everything possible to survive, sustain and succeed. They embraced digitisation, modified their business models and, in some cases, even changed their product offerings.

KRSMA is widely acknowledged for having put Hampi Hills on the global map as the finest wine destination of the world. KRSMA produces and sells their exquisite wines in a few cities of India and New York.

Promoted by Uma Chigurupati, a postgraduate in Soil Microbiology and Plant Pathology, along with Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, who has several years of reputation as a wine connoisseur, are known for reviving the obliviate grapevines in the hills of Hampi more than a decade ago. Their revival story was eminent, as both harnessed the extensive knowledge about viticulture, and have extensively travelled to vineyards around the world.

“We are absolutely delighted to be listed in the Top 100 LuxeBook most powerful Indian luxury people list,” said Krishna Chigurupati. “To have garnered such high praise for KRSMA and our continued commitment to brew the finest wines from the Hampi Hills is truly rewarding,” Uma said.

The Chigurupatis are known for their passion for wine and for creating their mark globally in the field of pharmaceuticals as the founders of Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical major Granules India, and in the sporting arena. They are marathoners and have been recognised by the Guinness Records two times.

KRSMA’s first grape variety was Cabernet Sauvignon. By 2009, it grew four new varieties of grape, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Sangiovese, using the expertise of a viticulturist flown in from Australia.