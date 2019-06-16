Kyrgyzstan President gifts traditional hat, coat to PM Modi

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has gifted a traditional Kyrgyz hat and a coat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
President Jeenbekov, who met Prime Minister Modi on Friday ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting, also presented him a ‘Samovar’, a traditional container to heat or boil water. Prime Minister’s Office shared pictures of Modi wearing the Kyrgyz hat and coat on Twitter.
“In Bishkek, President Jeenbekov presented PM @narendramodi a Kalpak, the traditional Kyrgyz hat, a Chapan, a traditional coat from Kyrgyzstan and a Samovar, a container to heat or boil water,” it tweeted.
It said that Prime Minister Modi was “grateful” to President Jeenbekov for this gesture. Modi was in Kyrgyz capital on Thursday and Friday to attend the SCO Summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.
Prime Minister Modi and President Jeenbekov on Friday held one-on-one restricted meeting followed by a delegation-level talks during which the two sides discussed on stepping up their bilateral engagement to the next level and exploring new areas of cooperation.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
SBI (₹301.7)SBI began the week marginally lower at ₹288.2 compared with the previous week close of ₹291.7. The ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor