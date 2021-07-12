Lakshadweep admin defends decision to use Mangaluru Port for shipping operations

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Lakshadweep Administration decided to increase shipping operations from Mangaluru mainly because the port is closer to several islands of Lakshadweep compared to Beypore, according to an affidavit filed by the Administration in the Kerala High Court
The affidavit, filed in response to a public interest litigation challenging the decision of the Administration to close down dairy farms, said that the facilities available at Mangaluru were much better than that of Beypore. Operating of ships and barges from Mangaluru would help reduce the time taken for operations to many of the islands as well as the expenses involved.
The affidavit denied the allegation of the petitioner that the ban on liquor had been lifted. In fact, the Lakshadweep Prohibition Regulation provides for granting of licences for the consumption and sale of alcohol. Recently, licences were issued to the Tourism Promotion Society (SPORTS) under the Administration to serve liquor in three of its beach resorts in three different islands to non-islanders. This was done for the purpose of catering to the needs of the tourists. The issue of licence was perfectly in accordance with the provisions of the Regulations, it said.
After a detailed analysis, it was felt imprudent to continue the functioning of the dairy farms that was suffering huge losses of more than ₹90 lakh per year. Therefore, it was decided to stop the functioning of the dairy farms. The Secretary of Animal Husbandry department had directed the Director to take steps to close down the dairy farms and to conduct auction for the sale of animals. The decision to close down the farms had no relation to the proposed Animal Preservation Regulation, the Administration informed the court
The affidavit further added that disengagement of excess casual employees working in various establishments was a step to prevent loss to the public exchequer. No government could afford to keep casual employees and pay them without any work.
The head of the Union Territory Administration had been acting in accordance with law and the administrative reforms made by the Lakshadweep Administration were all well within the Constitutional framework. An organised and politically motivated campaign at the behest of some political parties was going on against the Lakshadweep Administration and the petitioner had filed this writ petition to contribute to the political campaign, the affidavit pointed out.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...