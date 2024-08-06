The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against ex-railway minister Lalu Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav and eight others in the land-for-jobs scam.

The charge sheet was filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who posted the matter for consideration on August 13.

The ED's case stems from an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to the ED.