On the eve of new year, intelligence warns of fresh attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate a large group of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in Security forces said that a large group of terrorists are waiting at Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen joint group camp in Dakki village of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) which is opposite the Machil sector of Kupwara district, Kashmir. Though the route becomes tough to cross over the border due to snowing, many a times ambitious terror groups make infiltration bids, said intelligence sources keeping a watch on J&K terrorism.

Desperate attempts

Security officials stated that since infiltration is lowest this year, Pakistani terror handlers are taking desperate attempts to infiltrate, to keep the morale of their cadre and covert workers high. This is more so due to the crackdown on the terror ecosystem, security officials added.

From January to October 31 this year, 68 infiltration attempts were made. Of that, 10 terrorists were intercepted and shot dead before they could enter Jammu and Kashmir, while 24 of them went back to Pakistan, said security agency sources. It is learnt that terror outfits are finding it difficult to recruit locals and due to that, they have to send foreign terrorists to carry out their proxy war.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army’s 19 Infantry Division, Major General Ajay Chandpuria on Friday, after his troops recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition near the LoC in Halanga Uri, said that Pakistan is desperately trying to push terrorists into this side of the border and smuggle war-like stores as the infiltration is at its lowest.

