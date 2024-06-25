After almost five decades, 543 members of 18th Lok Sabha, on Wednesday, likely to go for another election but this time to select the Speaker. While ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has shown faith again in outgoing Speaker and three times MP Om Birla, key opposition parties led by Congress have nominated MP K Suresh 8 times .

Congress MP K Suresh filed his nomination for the post of Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Tuesday | Photo Credit: ANI

All India Trinamool Congress is yet to announce its support to Suresh alleging Congress has taken a unilateral decision. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the Congress to withdraw its candidate and follow the convention of speaker being elected unopposed. Congress is asking to give Deputy Speaker seat to opposition as this has been tradition, but Rijiju said let first the process of Speaker is over, then “we are ready to discuss issue of Deputy Speaker.” It may be noted that there was no Deputy Speaker during 2019-2024.

However, if the Congress does not withdraw, this will be third occasion in the history of Lok Sabha, when there will be election. First election took place in 1952 when treasury bench nominated GV Malvankar while some opposition members moved the name of Shankar Shantaram More. After division, 394 votes were in favour of Malvankar while 55 MPs opposed his candidature. Second election was in 1976 when ruling Congress moved a motion for BR Bhagat, while opposition moved the name of Jagannathrao Joshi. Again, after division, Bhagat got 344 votes in his favour and 58 against.

Rules say, the President fixes the date for election of the Speaker. At any time before noon on the day preceding the date so fixed, any member may give notice in writing, addressed to the Secretary-General, of a motion that another member be chosen as the Speaker of the House. The notice should be seconded by a third member and will be accompanied by a statement by the member whose name is proposed in the notice that the member proposed is willing to serve as Speaker, if elected. However, any member cannot his or her own name or even seconding his name.

If there is no other name, then after the motion moved will just be a formality. However, in case of two motions, then the Presiding Officer will call for division. One who got maximum number of votes supporting his or her name will become the Speaker. As NDA has 293 members, there should not be any problem for Birla to become the Speaker for the second successive term, first one after GMC Balyogi, who was elected for two successive terms (March 24, 1998, to October 19, 1999, and October 22, 1999, to March 3, 2002). It may be noted that Birla has already removed the curse that Speaker chosen since 2002 to 2019 won the Lok Sabha election again.

Meanwhile, the opposition got first jolt after All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) with 29 seats has not signed the paper for nomination of Suresh. If they stick to their stand, then Suresh can get only 205 seats, much less than NDA number. Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in Lok Sabha at 11 am on Wednesday during the election for the Speaker’s post.