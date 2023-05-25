Lupin Limited has set up its satellite laboratory in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The newly launched laboratory complements Lupin Diagnostics extensive network of 27 laboratories and over 410 collection centres across India. This expansion underscores Lupin’s commitment to providing comprehensive diagnostic solutions and reinforcing its position in the industry.

The expansion move is part of the Lupin Diagnostics aim at enhancing access to high-quality testing services and increasing the diagnostics network across the country.

Lupin’s new Vijayawada laboratory is equipped with the state-of-the-art diagnostic technology and staffed by a team of highly qualified clinical experts, according to a release.

