Madhya Pradesh: Congress gets 10-day reprieve, trust vote fixed for March 26

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, that was supposed to go for a floor test today, has got a 10-day reprieve as the assembly session was adjourned without a trust vote. The trust vote will now take place on March 26. Congress has won a 10-day reprieve on account of the coronavirus scare gripping the country, NDTV reported.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has now moved the Supreme Court over the delay. BJP claims that it has the majority in the Assembly, after former Congress cabinet minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 of his loyalists resigned from the Congress to join the BJP last week.

The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by the BJP MLAs tomorrow, where the MLAs have asked for a test of strength to be conducted in the state within 12 hours, according to media reports.

Earlier, the Governor had asked the Speaker to hold a test of strength on March 16. To which, the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government replied that the Governor should not intervene in the matter and mentioned in the six-page letter written to the Governor: “It does not lie within the domain of the Governor to interfere with the functions of the Speaker," the NDTV report added.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused Kamal Nath of using the coronavirus card to delay the process and said: "Corona won't save Kamal Nath's government. He has clearly lost his majority, so he avoided a trust vote today.”

The Congress was also rattled over missing MLAs, who the party alleged were abducted by the BJP to conclude its “Operation Holi” that was to bring down the Congress in MP.