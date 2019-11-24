National

Maharashtra case: SC issues notices to Centre, State government, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 24, 2019 Published on November 24, 2019

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong combine against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also isused notices to Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The bench also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce letters of the Governor tomorrow at 10.30 am for passing orders.

