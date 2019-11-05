Maharashtra: Congress keeping a close watch on NCP’s next steps

Tackling water in the time of climate change, floods and drought
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
As the discussions between the BJP and the Shiv Sena on the formation of a government in Maharashtra is far from over, the Congress high command is watching the next steps of its ally NCP, which apparently is in discussions with the Shiv Sena to form the next government.
Though the high command is not in favour of any direct alliance with the Shiv Sena, Congress sources indicate that the party does not mind giving outside support to a non-BJP government.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had said on Monday that the Shiv Sena is in not touch with him. He, however, added that he cannot say what will happen in future. An NCP leader, aware of the informal parleys between the NCP and the Shiv Sena, told BusinessLine that the next step has to be taken by the Shiv Sena.
“They are still with the NDA. They will have to clarify their stand — whether they want the post of Chief Minister with our support or Deputy Chief Minister in BJP-led Government,” the leader said. The Congress, too, thinks that a discussion with the Sena is not possible until it continues in the NDA alliance.
Though reports have emerged on the possibilities of a split in three parties — NCP, Sena and the Congress — favouring a BJP government, the NCP leader said it will not be a reality.
“Some people who left us and joined the NDA have failed miserably in this election. People are against the NDA,” he said ruling out any split in the UPA camp.
The Congress and the NCP are also trying to make the maximum of the unrest over the sale of BPCL and the floods in certain parts of Maharashtra. Both the NCP and the Shiv Sena trade unions have supported the BPCL employees’ decision to hold a strike on November 28.
Meanwhile, leader of NDA ally RPI (A) and Minister of State in Narendra Modi Cabinet Ramdas Athawale asked the Shiv Sena not to be adamant on its demand for the Chief Minister’s post. He said the post belongs to the BJP. He said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be able to find a solution for the crisis in Maharashtra.
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...