Maharashtra: Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin from Jan 16

The preparations have been completed at 285 centres in Maharashtra, as per the instructions of the Central Governmentfor providing COVID vaccines, which will start from Saturday. At each centre, the vaccine will be provided to 100 health workers on the first day, which cover 28,500 workers. The process of sending messages for selected health workers is underway. In this message, the worker will be informed about the time, vaccine centre location and vaccine company name will be given, said the Principal Secretary of the Health Department of Maharashtra, Pradeep Vyas.

A team of five people have been deployed at each centre for vaccination. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister through a direct TV broadcast will view vaccination sessions at Cooper Hospital, Mumbai and at Jalna District Hospital. The State has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have been distributed to all the districts. Vaccinations will be given daily from nine in the morning to five in the evening.

In Mumbai, the Covid vaccination campaign will be launched by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray at the Covid Center located at the Bandra-Kurla complex. A total of 40 vaccination booths will be set up at nine vaccination centres.