Maharashtra government formation: BJP proposes new formula to break deadlock with Shiv Sena

The BJP and Shiv Sena are working out a middle path formula for the government formation in Maharashtra with the BJP and its allies holding 26 portfolios including the post of the Chief Minister, while Shiv Sena to get Deputy Chief Minister’s seat along with 12 ministers for five years.



Shiv Sena want to implement the '50:50 formula', where a Shiv Sena MLA will hold be the Chief Minister of the State for two and a half years.

Sources in the BJP said that after the talks reached a deadlock on Tuesday, a new formula based on the number of elected MLAs was suggested to Shiv Sena leadership. On Thursday afternoon, Shiv Sena leaders will hold a closed-door consultation with its MLAs for further action.



Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told media persons that the BJP, Shiv Sena and its allies will certainly form the government. He also said that there was no possibility of the BJP forming and alliance with either the Congress or NCP, as it would amount to a breach of people’s trust.



On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was re-elected as the leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislature party. All the 105 newly-elected MLAs were present at the Maharashtra Legislature.



After his re-election, Fadnavis said that the people had given their votes Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena alliance), so there should be no doubt a Mahayuti government would be formed.

Mahayuti is the name of the pre-poll alliance given the BJP, Shiv Sena and other like-minded smaller parties.



On Tuesday, the talks on the government formation in Maharashtra had reached an impasse, with the BJP insisting on holding on to the Chief Minister's post for the next five years, while Shiv Sena were adamant on each party holding the top post for two and half years.