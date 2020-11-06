Maharashtra: Online fairs help 1.15 lakh unemployed people get jobs

A total of 1.15 lakh unemployed persons has been employed in Maharashtra from March when the lockdown period commenced till the end of October, based on online employment fairs organised, said State Minister for Skill Development Nawab Mallik in a media statement on Friday.

In October alone 30,500 unemployed have got employment. A total of 1,48,343 have got job between January and October, informed the Minister.

Malik said that the Department of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship has launched a web portal to link unemployed candidates and entrepreneurs. Unemployed candidates register on this web portal with information about their education, skills and experience. Companies, entrepreneurs, corporate houses who are looking for skilled candidates can also register on this web portal and find the right candidates for the right job. In this way, the work of coordinating between the unemployed and the entrepreneurs is done through this web portal.

As many as 55,890 job seekers have registered or re-registered with the department in October.

The Skill Development Department had launched a massive campaign under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay online job fairs across the state during the lockdown. Online job fairs were held in every district. Interviews were conducted through WhatsApp, Skype and Zoom platforms. Efforts are being made by the department to employ all the candidates who have applied, Malik said.