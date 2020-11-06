Maharashtra: Online fairs help 1.15 lakh unemployed people get jobs

Mornings with warm water & apple cider, and no phones!
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
A total of 1.15 lakh unemployed persons has been employed in Maharashtra from March when the lockdown period commenced till the end of October, based on online employment fairs organised, said State Minister for Skill Development Nawab Mallik in a media statement on Friday.
In October alone 30,500 unemployed have got employment. A total of 1,48,343 have got job between January and October, informed the Minister.
Malik said that the Department of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship has launched a web portal to link unemployed candidates and entrepreneurs. Unemployed candidates register on this web portal with information about their education, skills and experience. Companies, entrepreneurs, corporate houses who are looking for skilled candidates can also register on this web portal and find the right candidates for the right job. In this way, the work of coordinating between the unemployed and the entrepreneurs is done through this web portal.
As many as 55,890 job seekers have registered or re-registered with the department in October.
The Skill Development Department had launched a massive campaign under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay online job fairs across the state during the lockdown. Online job fairs were held in every district. Interviews were conducted through WhatsApp, Skype and Zoom platforms. Efforts are being made by the department to employ all the candidates who have applied, Malik said.
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...