Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader lies down on road protesting against Covid lockdown in Pandharkawada town

Maharashtra’s most prominent cotton farmer activist and Shiv Sena leader, Kishore Tiwari has launched a unique agitation by lying down on the main road in Pandharkawada townagainst the continued pandemic induced lockdown.

In a media statement, he said that the lockdown had destroyed the local economy, leading to massive business and job losses. The Maharashtra Governments have already started the unlock process in large areas of the State but in Pandharkawada the shops still remained shut. Due to the lockdown, the police are harassing the people and are not following any State Government rules about Covid containment.

Pandharkawada in Yavatmal district is the very heartland of cotton farming and also of farmers suicides in Maharashtra.

Tiwari, who is also the President of Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission (VNSSM) literally spread a bedsheet and a pillow on the main road in town and lied down, which attracted a large number of local people.

VNSSM is a Maharashtra Government mission with Tiwari being given a Minister of State rank.

He said that local state administration authorities and police immediately seal large areas and declare such areas as containment zones when Covid cases are found. Such kind of rampant closure has affected daily life and businesses.

Tiwari added that if such a lockdown is not lifted in the town by Monday night, then he would launch an indefinite hunger strike at the same spot.