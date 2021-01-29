Maharashtra to resume suburban train services for ordinary commuters

Even as the Maharashtra Government has extended the minimal Covid lockdown till February 28 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it has also decided to resume from February 1, suburban train services, which are regarded as the lifeline of Mumbai.

In March 2020, the State Government along with the Ministry of Railway had shut down train services due to the rising number of Covid cases.

On Friday afternoon, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office said Uddhav Thackeray has instructed restarting suburban services for ordinary commuters during periods when there will be no congestion on the trains. Offices and establishments in Mumbai and the suburbs should adjust their working hours so that it is convenient for all. The railways would run services from the early morning hours till 7 am, and then again from 12 pm to 4 pm in the afternoon, and from 9 pm till the last service.