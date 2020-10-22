Maharashtra’s decision to cap prices of masks irks medical equipment makers

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Maharashtra Government’s last week decision of capping prices of the N95 and other masks, which provides a degree of protection against Covid virus, has not gone well with the manufacturers and medical equipment traders. Some have decided to withdraw their stocks from the market.
On Tuesday, the Public Health Department by a government resolution set the MRP plus GST prices of the masks between ₹ 3 and ₹ 49. Depending on the quality of the material and technical features, the prices have been set.
However, trade sources said that the prices are unaffordable as the manufacturing costs have also increased due to the pandemic, therefore some manufacturers have decided to withdraw their goods as they do want any legal trouble with the government.
President of the Maharashtra chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Avinash Bhondwe, said that the prices set by the State Government are attractive, but they should be realistic also as there is a basic cost, which goes into making such masks. The prices should affordable to the doctors, masses as well as to the manufacturers, he said.
Since March, the IMA (Maharashtra) was following up the State Government seeking a reduction in the prices of the face masks and PPE kits. The State Government officers kept on promising that the prices would be reduced. The IMA (Maharashtra) in a proposal had said the prices of the masks are exorbitant and therefore they should be capped at prices, which were extant on December 31, 2019,
But as the pandemic started to spread, the prices also shot up. Enough attention was never paid to this issue leading to the sale of spurious masks at exorbitant rates in the market. On October 15, IMA (Maharashtra) met with the Health Secretary of Maharashtra and again raised the issue about prices after, which they were reduced, he said.
Such prices look good on paper, but are not reasonable. It could lead to black marketing, Bhondwe said.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...