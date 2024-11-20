The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in the state.

According to Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance could win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi could get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

ABP-Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats.

News 24-Today's Chanakya projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats and others 6-8 seats 'Peoples Pulse' projected Mahayuti scoring a decisive victory by getting 175-195 seats. It said Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to get 85-112 seats and 'others' winning 7-12 seats. The majority mark in Maharashtra assembly is 145.

Maharashtra polled 58.22 per cent votes till 5 pm on Wednesday.

The elections saw a keen contest between Mahayuti and MVA. It was first assembly poll in the state after splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.