MAHE drive to vaccinate its students against Covid-19

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will be organising a free vaccination drive against Covid-19 for students across all its institutions. MAHE plans to vaccinate 25,000 students in this endeavour.
HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, said MAHE is in the forefront to set up the drive to ensure safety for its students, and this will be a great milestone for the Academy. The drive will be organised in line with government protocols. It is important for everyone to get vaccinated in order to fight the virus and contain the spread, he said.
Lt Gen (retd) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said students are the backbone of MAHE and it is its responsibility to immunise them to safeguard their health and wellness. During the Covid pandemic ravaging the entire world, vaccination and Covid-appropriate measures are the only things that keep everyone safe. “Our endeavour is to help speedy vaccination of our students and do our bit to the national effort of vaccination for all,” he said.
A MAHE statement said that it has already started vaccinating students who are present on campus in the hostels. The drive will also help its students residing in and around Manipal. These students are requested to contact their respective institutions. Other students will be inoculated as and when they return to the campus.
MAHE administration will bear the entire cost of this vaccination drive for its students, it added.
