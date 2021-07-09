Mahendra Nath Pandey takes charge as heavy industries minister

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Friday took charge of the heavy industries ministry and said he would work to promote the growth of the industry.

“We are committed to the development of public sector units under the ministry,” Pandey said in a tweet.

Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal also took charge.

The ministry recently extended the second phase of FAME India scheme by two years till March 31, 2024, for faster adoption of electric mobility and development of its manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

The second phase of FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) India scheme focuses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation.