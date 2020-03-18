National

Mahindra Ecole Centrale students create live COVID-19 tracker

The students of Mahindra Ecole Centrale, Hyderabad have developed a live district-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases in India. The tracker can be found at https://covindia.netlify.com.

The data for the tracker is obtained from sources such as the Ministry of Health, Pharmaceutical Technology, and news outlets. A dedicated team of students has been assigned to pull out data from relevant sources and update the map on the tracker after thorough cross-checking and verification.

It will prove helpful for people travelling in the country in avoiding virus-prone zones and would also help the authorities to mobilise resources more efficiently. This application can also be installed as a web-app on any smart phone.

Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) College of engineering is an international technology school, that marks the foray of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group into the higher education sector.

