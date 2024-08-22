The death toll in the blast in Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd company’s unit in Atchutapuram Pharma SEZ in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 17, while 35 are being treated for severe injuries.

The blast occurred in the second shift of the manufacturing unit on Wednesday when about 380 employees were on duty, according to police.

Home Minister V Anitha, who visited the blast site, said the cause of the accident was identified as a leak of a chemical solvent, which triggered fire. While 10 of the deceased have been identified, the identities of six victims are still being ascertained, according to the district police.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed his grief over the accident and ordered a high-level probe into the mishap. He will be visiting the SEZ today and will also console the families of the victims.

The company management is yet to officially respond to the accident.