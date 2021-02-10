Making India more attractive for investors

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce has recommended a slew of measures, including changes in GST rates of certain commodities, to improve the investment scenario in the country.
The panel, headed by YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy, said the main challenges faced by the country presently included administrative and regulatory hurdles, inadequate and costly credit facility, tedious land acquisition procedure, inadequate infrastructure facilities, high logistics cost and large unorganised manufacturing sector, among others.
The panel, in its report titled “Attracting Investment in Post-Covid Economy: Challenges and Opportunities for India”, welcomed the policy changes and incentive schemes brought in by the Centre to overcome the challenges. However, success depends on the implementation of the reforms through seamless co-ordination between various Ministries and Departments of the Centre and States.
Stressing the need to sensitise the State machinery/administration towards the importance of investment and business, the report said countries are competing to attract foreign investors. “The Committee recommends that the Department (the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) should look into the policy changes brought in by countries such as Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, etc that made them more attractive to the companies shifting their bases from China,” the report said. It asked the Centre to enter into more international trade agreements that are beneficial to the country in order to boost its international trade relations.
The panel said a long-term solution should be worked out in a structured manner to the land issue. It suggested that the Centre constitute an Empowered Committee of State Ministers and the concerned Central Ministers to discuss issues regarding land acquisition and build a consensus on land reforms, in consultation with industry and other stakeholders. “The Empowered Committee should look into issues relating to land acquisition policies, digitisation of land records and simplifying administrative procedures like registration and land use conversion. Further, the possibility of having a land bank that will be made readily available for developmental projects may be discussed with concerned stakeholders,” the report said.
For boosting domestic demand in automobile sector, the panel suggested that the rate of GST should be reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent for all categories of vehicles and auto components. It also recommended an incentive-based vehicle scrappage scheme that should be introduced at the earliest.
To help the pharmaceutical industries during periods of high demand, the panel said an increase in 15 per cent over the approved pollution load may be allowed for a particular month. “Further, the requirement of environmental clearance for additional pollution load may be insisted only when a particular plant exhibits an increase in pollution for six consecutive months,” the report said.
It also suggested a time-bound approval system for grant of consent to establish and operate from the date of submission of complete application may be developed by the State Pollution Control Board.
The report said the panel is deeply concerned by the huge inflow of imported toys from China and its adverse impact on the domestic industries. “The Committee is of the opinion that the development and nurturing of domestic industry and the promotion of domestic manufacturing of toys is of utmost importance. The Committee, therefore, recommends that concerted effort should be taken to promote domestic toy manufacturing,” the report said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...