Mallya fraud case: DRT sells shares of United Breweries worth ₹5,824 cr

Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Wednesday sold shares of United Breweries for over ₹5,800 crore to recover money for banks affected due to fraud by fugitive and economic offender Vijay Mallya.

This is part of shares (worth of ₹ 6000 crore approximately) transferred by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to SBI led consortium. “DRT on behalf of SBI led consortium, has sold shares of United Breweries Limited for ₹5,824.50 Crore. Further realisation of ₹800 Crore by sale of shares is expected by 25th of June,” ED said in a statement. In a tweet, attaching this statement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Fugitives & economic offenders will be actively pursued; their properties attached & dues recovered.”

Loss to banks

ED, in its statement, has highlighted its action in matters related with Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. These three defrauded Public Sector Banks (PSBs) by siphoning off the funds through their companies which resulted in total loss of ₹22,585.83 crore to the banks. The matter was first probed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and then the ED initiated action which resulted in unearthing a myriad web of domestic and international transactions and stashing of assets abroad. Investigation has also irrevocably proved that these three accused persons used dummy entities controlled by them for rotation and siphoning off the funds provided by the banks.

ED said that it attached/seized assets worth ₹18,170.02 crore which included assets worth of ₹969 crore located in foreign countries. The quantum of the attached and seized assets represents 80.45 per cent of total bank loss. It found that substantial part of these assets were held in the names of dummy entities/ trusts/ third persons/ relatives of these accused and these entities were proxy of these accused to hold these assets.

ED mentioned that, as on date, out of total attached/ seized assets of ₹18,170.02 crore under provisions of PMLA, assets worth of ₹3,29.67 crore has been confiscated and assets worth ₹9,041.5 Crore, representing 40 per cent of total loss to the bank have been handed over to the Public Sector banks.

Mallya’s extradition

All three offenders are facing legal action abroad. The extradition of Vijay Mallya has been ordered by the UK’s Westminster Magistrates Court and confirmed by the High Court there. Since, Mallya has been denied permission to file appeal in the UK Supreme Court, his extradition to India has become final, ED claimed

The Westminster Magistrates Court has ordered extradition of Nirav Modi to India. It is pertinent to mention here that Nirav Modi has been in London Jail for last two years and three months on the basis of extradition request by India. Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya have also been declared Fugitive Economic Offenders by PMLA Court in Mumbai. Choksi is facing trial in Dominica.