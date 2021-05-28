Mamata skips cyclone damage review with PM

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped a review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, reportedly miffed by the presence of her former protege, now rival and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari The meeting was to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas in the State.
Banerjee however claimed she was “not aware” of the PM’s schedule and had her “own survey plans across affected districts.” She has claimed a financial package of ₹20,000 crore for restoration of affected areas like Digha and Sunderbans.
The Centre, meanwhile, has announced an immediate financial assistance of ₹1,000 crore.
Of this, ₹500 crore would go to Odisha; while the remaining would be for West Bengal and Jharkhand.
This announcement came hours after the Prime Minister chaired two review meetings on Friday – one in Bhubaneswar, which was attended by the Odisha CM, Naveen Patnaik; while the second one was held at Kalaikunda in Paschim Midnapore district in West Bengal.
Earlier, PM Modi undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas in Bhadrak and Balasore of Odisha, and Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.
Odishahas not claimed any “immediate financial assistance”. The Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, put out a series of tweet saying that they did not “wish to burden” the Centre at a time when the country was reeling under a pandemic.
On Wednesday, May 27, tropical cyclone Yaas made a landfall near Dhamra port in Odisha and subsequently moved northwards severely impacting coastal districts of the state and the neighbouring one of West Bengal.
Union Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to ask, if “Mamata-didi would run away” everytime seeing Suvendu Adhikari. He called it a “great insult to the mandate given by the people”.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Minister of State, Debashree Chowdhury were also present at the review meet. No other official from the West Bengal government was present.
The WB CM arrived at the Kalaikunda meeting and handed over a preliminary report.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
With laughter, tears and nostalgia, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ works as a balm in these pandemic-ravaged times
Pandit Sajan Mishra pays homage to his elder brother, Pandit Rajan Mishra
The recent Gaza protests underscore the undefeated spirit of the Palestinian cause despite State aggressions
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...