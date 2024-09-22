Manufacturing of the car body for the first train for Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) Phase-II project has been completed. The manufacturing commenced on February 8, 2024 at Alstom Transport India Limited, Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The production started with manufacturing of the car body, followed by mounting/fitment of various equipment to the car body. The ceremonial transfer of the first trainset to the Testing Bay was done on Sunday at Alstom’s premises.

The trainset will be tested at Alstom factory and upon completion of static testing at the manufacturer’s premises, the train will be delivered to CMRL’s Poonamallee Depot. It will then undergo various static and dynamic trials within the Phase-II network tracks, followed by statutory safety verifications, approvals so as to commence passenger revenue operations, the release said.

CMRL awarded the Contract ARE-03A for supply of 36 Driverless (UTO Unattended Train Operation) trainsets of 3-car formation each (108 cars) for its phase-II project for ₹1,215.92 crore, including taxes and duties, to Alstom.

The scope of the contract includes supply of driverless trains including the design, manufacture, testing, commissioning of standard gauge metro rolling stock, training of personnel, supply of spare parts and defect liability for 24 months.