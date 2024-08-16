Medical specialists from public and private hospitals are standing with protesting doctors in Kolkata, besides supporting the 24-hour national strike called by the Indian Medical Association on Saturday.

The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC), representing more than 15,000 specialists across the country, from public and private hospitals, said they were supporting the IMA’s strike, calling for safe workspaces for healthcare workers. During this period, “all essential services will be maintained, and casualty wards will remain operational. However, routine outpatient departments (OPDs) will not function, and elective surgeries will be postponed,” the AMC said.

“This symbolic act is necessary to draw attention to the dire need for improved safety measures for healthcare professionals within medical Institutions,” it added.

AMC President Dr Vivek Dwivedi said their members would be protesting at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan ground on Friday, besides the withdrawal of services tomorrow. “For years together, (such incidents) are happening in different parts of the country,” Dwivedi told businessline, adding that there was a feeling of “anxiety and disgust” among colleagues that justice was not being done. The call is to make workplaces safe, and to punish the person involved with a crime, if it happens, he said, articulating a sentiment that doctors across the country have been expressing.

In its statement, the AMC said, “The tragic rape and murder of this young doctor, who was dedicated to serving the public, is not only a devastating blow to the medical fraternity but also a grave reflection of the state of security provided to healthcare professionals in our country. In light of this brutal incident and the subsequent failure of authorities to ensure a swift and fair investigation, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide withdrawal of services by modern medicine doctors as a form of protest.”