Medical tech to tackle Covid-19: ‘IP waiver will send bad signal to private sector’

Even as public health voices mount pressure for the waiver of Intellectual Property (IP) on medical products developed to tackle Covid-19, Big Pharma has come out in a show of strength saying waivers would not ensure access and would instead send a “bad signal” to the private sector.

“Even if patents were waived not a single more vaccine would reach to people during a pandemic,” said Thomas Cueni, Director General, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), adding that the main constrain was to do with production capacity. IP is an enabler and the world would not have got a Covid-19 vaccine so quickly without it, he said at an IFPMA interaction with global media. “At a time, when the focus should be on science and innovation, undoing the very system that supports it, is dangerous and counterintuitive,” he said.

His response was to a query on the IP waiver sought at the World Trade Organisation by South Africa and India, among others, on drugs, vaccines and medical technologies developed to tackle Covid-19. The IP waiver is scheduled to be discussed at a WTO meeting on Thursday.

With Pfizer’s vaccines already being deployed and Moderna also in the sprint to the finish, they have been at the centre of campaigns to waive IP on their new-tech mRNA vaccines, and to engage with more suppliers to ensure access across the world.

Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Albert Bourla, said: “IP is the blood of the private sector and is what brought a solution..” Taking the argument further, he saiddiagnostics and therapeutics to tackle Covid-19 “did not just appear”, the solutions came because of investments from Roche, Lilly, Abbott, Gilead. “If anything this pandemic has taught us a lesson, it confirmed the value proposition of the private sector rather than the opposite,” he said.

Echoing similar thoughts, Johnson & Johnson’s Dr Paul Stoffels, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, pointed out that J&J, for instance, had been investing in their technology for over a decade.

IFPMA President David ARicks took issue with the question on whether IP was a barrier to access. The answer is “no”, he said, adding “we don’t enforce IP in low and middle income countries”.

The barrier is production capacity, he said, indicating that manufacturing capacities for monoclonal antibodies, for instance, were in wealthy nations. “It is a false narrative that IP is in the way,” said Ricks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eli Lilly.

Roche Group’s CEO Dr Severin Schwan, who is also IFPMA Vice-President, said that selling break-through technology on a not-for-profit basis was not sustainable in the long-term. Prices and reimbursement should reflect the value of the innovation, he said, otherwise innovators will not take the risk in future.

Cooperate more

Meanwhile, humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF-Doctors Without Borders) cautioned that regulatory approvals would not be enough to solve the global pandemic unless corporations took urgent steps to increase cooperation with other producers and sell their vaccines at-cost. “This will mean sharing all the necessary IP, technologies, data and know-how, so that as many companies as possible can produce these lifesaving vaccines,” they said.

Dr Sidney Wong, Executive Co-Director of MSF’s Access Campaign, said: “Right now, we’re in a situation where a lion’s share of the limited number of first doses have already been snatched up by a handful of countries like the US and UK, as well as the EU, leaving very little for other countries in the short term. What we really want to see is a rapid expansion of the overall global supply, so there are more vaccines to go around and doses can be allocated according to WHO’s public health criteria, not a country’s ability to pay.”

Pointing to public funding from governments that went to some of these these companies developing Covid-technologies, MSF pointed out that “none of this money had conditions attached that would guarantee access, including requiring companies to transfer all technology to other vaccine manufacturers, be transparent about their costs, or sell their vaccines at-cost”.