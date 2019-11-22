Meghalaya BJP urges Amit Shah to exclude state from purview of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The art of staying happy and fit
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
The Meghalaya unit of the BJP has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to exclude the state from the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, that is proposed to be tabled during the Winter session of the Parliament.
In a letter to Amit Shah on Thursday, state BJP general secretary Bashailang Khongwir urged him to uphold the special provisions of the indigenous people of Meghalaya. “The tribals of Meghalaya, like in other states, deserve due protection. Placing Meghalaya in line with other big and progressive states of the nation, where the CAB is expected to serve the greater interest of humanity, is not in the spirit of the BJP party,” he said.
The BJP, with two MLAs in the state Assembly, is part of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government led by National People’s Party president Conrad K Sangma and supported by regional parties.
Khongwir said there are speculations that Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram may be exempted from the CAB. “The proposal to implement the CAB in Meghalaya while exempting other northeastern states that have the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is not a good gesture and carries the message of dividing the tribal communities in the region,” he said.
The BJP leader said the tribal communities in Meghalaya are not different from their counterparts in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram in terms of progress and economic growth and have a similar demographic profile.
The ruling MDA government in Meghalaya had earlier passed a resolution opposing implementation of the CAB in the state without consulting stakeholders and addressing concerns of the people over the Bill’s fallout.
Chief Minister Sangma, however, expressed hope the Centre will address the concerns of the people over the Bill. “We are looking for a positive response (from the Centre) to address the concerns,” he had said last week.
The CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31, 2014.
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...