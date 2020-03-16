Meghalaya govt shuts schools, colleges till March 31

The Meghalaya government has ordered shutdown of schools and colleges and cancellation or postponement of major sports events till March 31 to avoid mass gatherings in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said.

The order will be with effect from Tuesday, he said.

Health Minister A L Hek made the announcement in a suo-motu statement in the Assembly during the Budget Session on Monday.

“All educational institutions within the state are to remain closed except for holding of examinations,” Hek said.

Mentioning that the decision was taken considering the confirmed infection cases gradually rising in the country, the health minister said, enforcing social distancing was a must to reduce virus transmission.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110 on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had said.

People have been asked not to visit places with high footfall such as cinemas, gymnasiums, swimming pools and avoid non-essential travel during the period, he said.

Organisers of fairs and festivals have been advised to postpone or cancel the events, the minister said.

Companies or offices with work from home option may permit employees to do so, he said.

The state government has also asked people to not visit tourist spots, and maintain hand hygiene in places of work and worship.