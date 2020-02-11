National

MeitY grants ₹44 lakh to 8 Warangal start-ups under TIDE scheme

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 11, 2020 Published on February 11, 2020

Warangal-based tech incubator SRiX has disbursed grant-in-aid worth ₹44 lakh to eight start-ups under the Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE) 2.0 scheme. The scheme runs under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX) is a designated TIDE 2.0 centre at SR Engineering College in Warangal.

The TIDE scheme promotes start-ups in engineering colleges in the areas of internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, blockchain and robotics.

The list of start-ups that received the grant includes Varaha Innovation Studios and Technologies, Youcode intelligence Solutions, Oakmont RSM Info Solutions and Viben QR Innovations, Sreedevi Devireddy, Chief Executive Officer of SR Innovation Exchange, said in a statement.

