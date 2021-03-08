Mild tremor in Kutch district of Gujarat

A tremor of 3.2 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Monday morning, officials said.

There was no report of casualty or damage to property, district administration officials said.

The tremor was recorded at 7.42 am with its epicentre 13 km east-north-east of Dudhai in Kutch district, as per the website of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

It was recorded at a depth of 18.6 km, the ISR said.

Kutch is located in a very high-risk seismic zone, according to the state disaster management authorities.

The district witnessed a devastating earthquake in January 2001.