Minor fire at Secretariat sparks off major controversy in Kerala

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
A minor fire at the Kerala Government Secretariat on Tuesday has set off a major conflagration in the State’s surcharged political landscape, agog already with peals of bells for polls to local bodies later this year and the State Assembly into the next with the searing gold smuggling controversy raging in the background.
None was injured in the fire incident thought to have been sparked by an electrical short-circuit in a computer harness. But initial reports suggested ‘substantial’ loss of official records, though described as not critical nature. Even if assuming that some are destroyed, the system has a backup from e-filing, official sources said.
P Honey, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department that bore the brunt of the fire, said a few files relating to the requests for rooms in government guest houses had been damaged. A probe has been announced into the incident. Industries Minister EP Jayarajan accused the Opposition of attempting to unleash violence at the Secretariat.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP were prompt to describe the incident as an act of sabotage to wipe out crucial evidence/papers relating to the gold smuggling case. Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition, visited the spot on Tuesday night, and said that the fire had destroyed three sections.
The incident also set off some drama at the Secretariat on Tuesday with the police arresting BJP workers, including State president K Surendran, who had charged into highly secured compound. Officers rounded up him and top leaders and led them away to a police van, the bustle causing even Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta to emerge out to keep protesters at bay.
Chennithala drove to the Raj Bhavan and met Governor Arif Mohammedn Khan and apprised him of the situation at the Secretariat. He later told newspersons that he would give a detailed memorandum to the Governor in the latter's capacity as the Head of the State Administration. This is a serious attempt to derail the probe into the sensational gold smuggling case.
Breaking out soon after office hours, the fire had consumed records relating to foreign trips of Ministers and bureaucrats, their interactions with foreign entities, classified political files and granting of VIP status to persons. He alleged that the ‘saboteurs’ had sought to hide the role of the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the UAE Consulate-linked gold smuggling case.
The National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Customs had sought several files from the General Administration Department to probe whether the Chief Minister’s Office had abetted the smuggling operation. The agencies had also questioned Vijayan's former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar several times.
The government, Chennithala alleged, had already stonewalled efforts by the agencies to procure surveillance video footage of the visits of the accused persons at the CMO citing it was destroyed by thunderstorms. The NIA should investigate the blaze. The UDF would observe a black day on Wednesday to protest the act of ‘subversion.’
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...