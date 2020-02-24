MN&RE in a soup over appointments at National Institute of Solar Energy

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MN&RE) is in a soup over appointments at the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE). The Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside the recruitment process for the post of Deputy Director General (Solar Photovoltaic), or DDG (SP), at NISE.
The court was hearing an appeal filed by Sanjay Kumar, a DDG/Scientist ‘F’, seeking permanent absorption into NISE. He had been named to the post for two years in September 2016. A year after his deputation term began, he sought a permanent position at NISE, which is under the administrative control of the MN&RE.
He was initially granted a six-month extension beyond the two-year tenure. Subsequently, he was given a further six-month extension until the post was filled by another candidate. But his request for a permanent absorption was not accepted.
In his plea, Kumar alleged that the appointment conditions for the post of Deputy Director General (Solar Thermal Technology), or DDG (STT), were modified to favour Sujit Pillai, a candidate linked to MN&RE Secretary Anand Kumar.
Pillai is the son of former Home Secretary GK Pillai and former Member Secretary of the Planning Commission, Sudha Pillai, both retired Kerala Cadre IAS officers. Sanjay Kumar alleged that Anand Kumar, also a Kerala cadre IAS officer, was a subordinate officer to Pillai at one point of time.
Sanjay Kumar asserted that the qualifications for the post of DDG (STT) at NISE were tweaked at the intervention of the MN&RE Secretary.
Taking a stern view of the appointment conditions being modified, the court scrapped the process of hiring DDG (STT). Further, it termed the tweaking of the qualifications ‘unsustainable’.
The court also directed the Minister in charge of the MN&RE, RK Singh, to assess Sanjay Kumar’s eligibility and claim for a permanent post at NISE.
MN&RE officers in the know said: “When this person (Sanjay Kumar) was recruited, the advertisement did not talk of absorption. If this provision had been there then many more aspirants would have applied. Such absorption at a later stage would be tantamount to a back-door entry. The ministry is considering an appeal to this order.”
“The modification of appointment criteria for the post of DDG (STT) was done keeping in mind technology developments, and the mere inclusion of a parameter does not ensure an appointment. The process of recruitment for that post, too, was not completed,” the officials said.
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Max Financial Services rallied 9 per cent last Thursday, on reports of Axis Bank looking to a buy a stake in ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Yes, most of them remain attractive even in the optional new tax regime
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...