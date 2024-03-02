The Ministry of Defence has transferred close to 175 acres of land in the Secunderabad Cantonment area to the Telangana government for the development of roads, elevated corridors, and tunnels for better traffic management.

The MoD conveyed its decision to grant work permission on cantonment land to the state government on Friday, clearing an issue pending for the last eight years and repeatedly raised by previous Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on January 5 and requested him to permit the development of elevated corridors across defence lands.

On Saturday, Union Culture Minister G Kishen Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for transferring close to 175 acres of land to the state government. “This will ensure that public works such as roads and elevated corridors and tunnels can be built to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Both commuters on National Highway, NH-44 towards Nizamabad and State Highway, SH-1 towards Karimnagar will benefit as a result,” Reddy who belongs to the state posted on X.

The CM had sought allotment of 83 acres of land for the construction of a six-lane elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Outer Ring Road Junction on Rajiv Road connecting Hyderabad to Karimnagar-Ramagundam and the construction of entry and exit ramps for a total 11.30 km corridor construction, the CM office stated.

Revanth Reddy had also requested to transfer 56 acres of defence lands for the construction of the corridors on a total length of 18.30 kilometres proposed from Paradise Junction near Kandlakoya to Outer Ring Road on Nagpur Highway (NH-44), out of which 12.68 kilometres will be constructed as a six-lane elevated corridor, with exits and entries in four areas, and Double Decker (for Metro) Corridor in the future.

With permission given by the Centre, the state government said the transport network will be developed in the North Telangana districts of Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Ramagundam. The growing traffic problem in the Secunderabad area will also be solved.