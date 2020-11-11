Modi backs Nitish Kumar for Bihar CM

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Despite bagging the most number of seats in the alliance, the BJP has decided to back Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister of Bihar, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself endorsing his leadership at a public function at the BJP headquarters here on Wednesday.
The BJP parliamentary board was to meet to ratify the decision. “All of us in the BJP are committed under Nitish Kumar’s leadership in Bihar to not leave any stone unturned in fulfilling our promises to the people who have reposed faith in us,” said Modi.
Nitish Kumar, on his part, tweeted his response, thanking the PM for his support. “People are our masters. We are grateful to the voters for giving their mandate to the NDA. I thank the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuing support.”
The process of the BJP-JD(U) alliance staking claim and a formal correspondence with the Governor will commence after the BJP’s parliamentary board gives its approval. According to a BJP leader, the oath-taking ceremony for Nitish Kumar’s fourth term as CM will happen only after Diwali.
Meanwhile, Modi did not hesitate to underline that unlike previous elections when Nitish had the upper hand in Bihar, the BJP was the dominant player in the State now.
He said the BJP is the only party that is expanding across the country and has increased its seats in Bihar. The party’s sweep of 41 of the 59 seats that came up for by-elections held across 11 States was a validation of the Centre’s record of governance as also the handling of the Covid pandemic, he said.
The BJP won 74 seats in Bihar and the JD(U) 43. Along with allies HAM and VIP, the BJP-led alliance has 125 seats, three above the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly.
The Mahagathbandhan lost the race with the RJD winning 75 seats, Congress 19 and the Left parties 14 seats respectively. The PM heaped scorn on the Congress and other such “family oriented parties” which, he said, were “dangerous for democracy”.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Edelweiss and ICICI Prudential are among the best performers despite contrasting styles
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...