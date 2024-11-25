Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday criticised the Opposition parties for disrespecting democracy, noting that those who have been continuously rejected by the people 80-90 times do not allow discussions to take place in the Parliament.

In his remarks to media persons ahead of Parliament’s Winter Session, Modi noted that such disruption tactics were hindering new Parliamentarians from contributing meaningfully to the Parliament proceedings with their fresh and novel ideas.

Modi also highlighted the significance of the Session marking the beginning of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution.

He expressed hope that the Winter Session of Parliament would be very productive and boost India’s global standing.

“Some people who have been rejected by the people are constantly trying to control the Parliament through hooliganism by a handful of people. The people of the country count all their actions, and when the time comes, they punish them.

But the most painful thing is that the new parliamentarians bring new ideas and new energy, and they do not belong to any one party but to all parties. Some people usurp their rights and do not even get the opportunity to speak in the House... However, those who have been continuously rejected by the people 80-90 times do not allow discussions to take place in Parliament. They neither respect the spirit of democracy nor understand the importance of people’s aspirations. They have no responsibility towards them, they are unable to understand them, and the result is that they never live up to the expectations of the people”, Modi lamented, without naming the Opposition parties or specially any of their MPs.

Modi said that the last phase of 2024 is underway, and the country is preparing for 2025. “This Session of Parliament is special in several ways and the most important thing is the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution. Tomorrow, in the Samvidhan Sadan, everyone will celebrate the 75th year of our Constitution,” Modi said.

