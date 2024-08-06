The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets valued at ₹19.60 crore of Fashion Gold Group Company in Kerala's Kozhikode in a money laundering case. "ED, Kozhikode has provisionally attached assets valued at ₹19.60 crore approx. in the Fashion Gold Case (a cheating case) under the PMLA, 2002 on 02.08.2024," ED posted on X.

According to the ED, the attached assets include immovable properties of Fashion Gold Group Company and its Chairman, MC Kamaruddin, Managing Director TK Pookoyathangal and their family members.