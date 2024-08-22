As cases of mpox are reported closer home from Thailand and Pakistan, the World Health Organization’s former Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said, mpox is not easily transmitted and requires close contact for it to spread.

Allaying COVID-type anxieties, Swaminathan told businessline, it does not spread like COVID-19, and if there are a few imported cases, the risk of spreading through the population is low. It spreads through lesions and contact, she said, calling for clinical guidelines for doctors to be able to distinguish between mpox and chicken pox, by looking at history of contact, travel, etc.

Mpox is part of the virus family that causes smallpox; but is not related to chickenpox, says the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Earlier this month, the WHO declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the second time in two years. India’s Health Ministry too has cautioned on the possibility of a few “imported cases” in the coming weeks, as it upped measures for surveillance at ports and disease management in hospitals.

The PHEIC declaration helps bring global attention for more research on the disease that has been endemic to Africa, said Swaminathan, Chairperson, MSSRF. Presently, a new virus strain calde 1b is spreading across Africa, with cases now reported out of Sweden, Pakistan and Thailand.

Post 80’s generation

Calling for more research into the “unknowns” on the mpox virus, she called on Indian companies to work on vaccines, as there are insufficient global stockpiles. Small-pox vaccination ended around 1979-80s, she said, adding that those born after that could be susceptible, in scenarios where the virus mutates or there’s biological warfare. It is extremely important for India to work on and develop these vaccines and be prepared, she said. Besides, there are new platforms including the sub-unit and mRNA technology, to help develop them faster, she added.

The WHO has published 35 families of priority pathogens and India could take a lead to participate and develop therapeutic solutions, she said.

Medical management

At present, people identified with mpox are isolated and given symptomatic treatment, she said, in terms of supportive care, fluids etc. More trials are need on the novel treatments being used, she added, referring to recent reports that anti-viral tecovirimat was found to not be as effective in treating mpox.

Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus. It can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick. The virus transmits from person to person through close, including sexual, contact. Source: WHO